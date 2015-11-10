Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young African American girl sitting in restaurant and typing on her laptop. Pretty girl working on computer at cafe.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5555 × 3708 pixels • 18.5 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG