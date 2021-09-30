Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091265714
Young adult man hands holding screwdriver, screwing and installing new wall socket in white plastic frame. Closeup. Renovation process. Repair work of home. Point of view shot.
F
By FotoDuets
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assembleassemblingboxbuilderbuilding conceptcableclose upconnectingconstructioncraftsmanelectricelectrical wireelectricianelectricityfastenersfittingsflat apartmenthand holdinghandymanholehome repairhouse maintenancehouseworkinstallationmains outletmale workman armmontagemountingnew socketplastic frameplugpowerprofessional occupationputting togetherredecoratingrenovationrepairmanroomscrew driverscrewdriverservice staffsupplytool equipmenttradesmanvoltagewallwiring replacementworker installingworkman job
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist