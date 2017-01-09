Images

Image
You add value to people when you value them. Shot of a female agent working in a call centre.
Caucasian woman wearing phone headset using computer in modern office. communication and social distancing in business office workplace during covid 19 coronavirus pandemic.
Call Center Service. Photo of customer support or sales agent. Help line answering and telemarketing. Female caller or receptionist phone operator.Copy space for some text, advertising or slogan.
Team of technical support with headsets at workplace
Young woman student wear wireless headphone study online. She learn language listen lecture watch webinar write notes look at laptop, distant education.Video call self-isolation during covid-19
Young friendly operator with headset looking at camera by workplace among other staff
Smiling business woman working on computer and talking on mobile phone in office
Service desk consultant talking on hands-free phone

1653174766

2129308274

Item ID: 2129308274

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6251 × 4815 pixels • 20.8 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 770 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 385 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A