Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Yorkshire pudding. Traditional English Yorkshire pudding with salmon and radish microgreens side dish on white plate and light grey background table. Top view.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134235803

Item ID: 2134235803

Yorkshire pudding. Traditional English Yorkshire pudding with salmon and radish microgreens side dish on white plate and light grey background table. Top view.

Formats

  • 6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katarzyna Hurova

Katarzyna Hurova