Yogyakarta, Indonesia. March 5, 2017. An old woman is making batik on a white cloth. Batik is the art of painting that uses wax as a painting tool. Indonesian people. Javanese old woman.
Child with oak branch photograph by Eva Watson Schutze 1900
Ozark farmer's daughter holding double barrel shotgun, ca. 1930. Near Damascus, Arkansas, photo by Lewis Hine.
Trying to break the record, a young woman bends a gramophone record
GERMANY - CIRCA 1950s: Vintage photo shows cute girl holds the tulip. Black & white antique photography.

