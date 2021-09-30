Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083941676
Yogurt with baked granola and berries in black ceramic plate on dark stone background. Healthy energy breakfast or snack. Top view
UNITED STATES
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundberriesberryblackblueberrybowlbranbreakfastceramiccerealcopy spacecreamcrunchydairydarkdessertdieteatingfitnessfoodfreshfruitgraingranolahealthyhomemadelifestylemealmilkmorningmueslinaturalnutnutritionoatoatmealorganicoverheadpileplateraspberrystonesweettastytop viewveganvitaminwheatyogurt
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist