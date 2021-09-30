Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100460942
Yeongnyeongjeon Hall of Jongmyo Shrine in Seoul, Korea
Seoul, South Korea
H
By Hannizhong
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureasiaasianbrickbuddhistbuildingcobblestoneconfucian shrineconfucian templeconfucianismconfuciusculturegardenheritagehistorichistoricalhistoryhousejongmyojongmyo shrinejoseonjoseon dynastykoreakoreannatureoldpalacepathpatternpavedpavementpavingreligionroadrockroofseoulshrinesouth koreastonestreettaejotempletexturetiletraditionaltravelunescoyeongnyeongjeon hall
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist