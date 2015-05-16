Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Yellow-green apple with a red side. On a thin brown branch among the green leaves of an apple tree, an apple of yellow color and medium size has grown. One side of him started to turn red.
Young apples in Irish garden
apples hang on an apple tree
green and red small apples on the branch
Ripe plum growing on a tree in the garden.
beautiful colorful azalea close up
the lime hanging on his tree
A handful of apples on a branch

See more

622619

See more

622619

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137774509

Item ID: 2137774509

Yellow-green apple with a red side. On a thin brown branch among the green leaves of an apple tree, an apple of yellow color and medium size has grown. One side of him started to turn red.

Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Swarga

Andrew Swarga