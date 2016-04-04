Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Yellow wide leather sofa, armchair and coffee table in hall interior. The picture on the wall is by the photographer and was inserted here with a graphic program.
Photo Formats
4209 × 2832 pixels • 14 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 673 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.