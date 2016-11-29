Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow silk fabric. Texture. Background. Template. This fabric is perfect. It is really nice to the touch, shiny but not too shiny, and has a beautiful color
Formats
5400 × 1600 pixels • 18 × 5.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 296 pixels • 3.3 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 148 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG