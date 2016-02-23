Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow satin ribbon on the palm of a woman, isolated on a white background. Cancer awareness symbol, suicide prevention campaign. copy space. High quality photo
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG