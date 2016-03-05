Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow pickled egg is a side dish cooked with carrots, cucumber and seasoned with garlic, shallots, cayenne pepper and vinegar. Served on a plate. Selective focus
Formats
3264 × 4928 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG