Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088068614
Yellow and orange range of wool yarn. Multicolored skeins of wool close-up
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
assortmentbackgroundballball of woolballsclewcloseupclothesclothingcordcottoncozycreativefiberfluffyhandcrafthandmadehobbyindustryisolatedknitknit upknitterknitting patternknitwearleisuremacramematerialmulticolored skeinsneedleworkorangepatternrollsewingshopskeinsoftspoolspoolsstringsynthetictextiletexturetexturedthreadwarmwoolwoolenyarnyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist