Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085785254
Yellow lotus flowers are blooming in the morning at a park in Bangkok. It can be made into a drinkable tea by drying it in the sun or drying it and putting it in hot water. helps to relax
N
By Naywan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antheraquaticbackgroundbangkokbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicalbotanybrightcloseupcolorflorafloralflowerflowererfreshgardengreenlakeleafleaveslilylotusmacronaturalnatureorangeoutdoorparkpetalpetalspistilplantpollenpondrelaxspringsummerteathailandtropicalwaterwaterlilywhiteyellowyellow floweryellow lotus
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist