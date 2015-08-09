Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Yellow lawn aerator sandals with nails for lawn cultivation. Shoes with aeration spikes for cultivation and revitalizing green grass of your garden
Thailand - March 2019 : Nike launch T90 Laser remake version. The original model had been released in 2007, Its designed for power striker as presented by Rooney, Torres and Figo. Selected focus.
Yellow Sneakers
Legs in old yellow sneakers on green grass. View from above. The concept of youth, spring and freedom.
Standing on Grass
Sneakers on the green grass
Legs in old yellow sneakers on green grass. View from above. The concept of youth, spring and freedom.
Nonthaburi THAILAND-Jun11:Detail of soccer cleats during the Toyota League Cup Big Bang Chula Utd and Muangthong Utd.at Nonthaburi Municipality Stadium on June 11,2014,Thailand

See more

198857564

See more

198857564

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129277338

Item ID: 2129277338

Yellow lawn aerator sandals with nails for lawn cultivation. Shoes with aeration spikes for cultivation and revitalizing green grass of your garden

Formats

  • 3500 × 2333 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

Pencil case