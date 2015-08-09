Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow lawn aerator sandals with nails for lawn cultivation. Shoes with aeration spikes for cultivation and revitalizing green grass of your garden
Formats
3500 × 2333 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG