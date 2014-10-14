Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Yellow, green and red tree autumn leaves and berries frame composition on old wooden background. Great season texture with fall mood. Natural background with hand lettering Hello Autumn.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

712484020

Stock Photo ID: 712484020

Yellow, green and red tree autumn leaves and berries frame composition on old wooden background. Great season texture with fall mood. Natural background with hand lettering Hello Autumn.

Photo Formats

  • 5300 × 3011 pixels • 17.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 568 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 284 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Melana Lettering

Melana Lettering

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.