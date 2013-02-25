Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow flowers and rush-like phyllodes of the Australian Native Broom, Viminaria juncea, family Fabaceae, growing in Sydney heath. Endemic to moist temperate south west, and east coast of Australia
Formats
3066 × 4600 pixels • 10.2 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG