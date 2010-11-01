Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Yellow construction building cranes in winter on the construction site of a large residential modern high-rise building at the background of city and cloudy dramatic sky.
Tower cranes in the city center. Construction of high-rise buildings. Photo on drone from the air.
Bangkok, Thailand – April 28, 2019 : High Angle View of Landscape With Crane Construction Site Worker, Rama II Road District, Bangkok
Construction
Bangkok, Thailand – April 28, 2019 : High Angle View of Landscape With Crane Construction Site Worker, Sunset Landscape, Rama II District, Bangkok, Thailand.
Construction worker working on a high construction site.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123430989

Item ID: 2123430989

Yellow construction building cranes in winter on the construction site of a large residential modern high-rise building at the background of city and cloudy dramatic sky.

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kateryna Mashkevych

Kateryna Mashkevych