Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094084808
Yellow colored Mallard female Duck on the white snow background. Animal polymorphism. Portrait of a female of duck on the snow. Mallard, lat. Anas platyrhynchos, female
D
By Dark_Side
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anasanas platyrhynchosanimalbackgroundbeakbeautybirdcoldcolorcountrysidedayduckducklingducksfeatherfeathersfemalefloatingflyfunnyicelakemallardnatureoutdooroutdoorspaddlingparkpolymorphismpondreflectionriverruralseasonsnowsplashswimwalkwaterwhitewildwild birdwildfowlwildlifewingwinteryellowyellow beak
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist