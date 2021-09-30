Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086693930
yellow bishop bird perched on a tree from masai mara Kenya
Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanafrican birdanimalbackgroundbeakbeautifulbeautybird photographybirdingbirdsbirds photobirdwatchingbishopcape bishopcape widowcloseupcolorcolorfulcutecute birdenvironmentfaunafeathergardengreenisolatedkenyalittlemaramasai maranaturalnaturenature reserveoutdoorsmallsongbirdtreewildwildlifewingyellow birdyellow bishop
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist