Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yellow ashoka flower with black nature background. Ashoka flower (Saraca asoca) is a plant with beautiful flowers that are very familiar. This species belongs to the Rubiaceae or "soka-sokaan family".
Formats
6000 × 3368 pixels • 20 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 561 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG