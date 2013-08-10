Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - OCT 14: Automobilist player, D.Kazionov takes the puck during the KHL hockey game against AK Bars held in Yekaterinburg, Russia on Oct 14, 2009. AK Bars beat Automobilist, 3:1
Photo Formats
3044 × 2131 pixels • 10.1 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG