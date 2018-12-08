Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - OCT 11. Angel McCoughtry, USA Team player during basketball game between UMMC (Yekaterinburg, Russia) and USA National Team on UMMC Cup contest. USA won 78:63 on Oct 11, 2009.
Photo Formats
2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.