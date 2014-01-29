Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - NOV 27. Alana Beard (Lotos) keeps a ball during women Euroleague 2008-2009 game between UMMC (Yekaterinburg) and Lotos PKO BP (Poland). UMMC won 69:51 on November 27, 2008.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

21267475

Stock Photo ID: 21267475

YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - NOV 27. Alana Beard (Lotos) keeps a ball during women Euroleague 2008-2009 game between UMMC (Yekaterinburg) and Lotos PKO BP (Poland). UMMC won 69:51 on November 27, 2008.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2000 × 2453 pixels • 6.7 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 815 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 408 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

Dmitry Argunov

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.