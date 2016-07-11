Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
YEKATERINBURG - OCTOBER 24: Boxers Felix Diaz (Dominican republic, the champion of Olympic Games) and Yakovenko on the International tournament on boxing October 24, 2009 in Yekaterinburg, Russia
Photo Formats
3008 × 1728 pixels • 10 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 574 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 287 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.