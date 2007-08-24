Images

YANKEE STADIUM, BRONX, OCTOBER 17: Derek Jeter crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of the ALCS at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2009 in the Bronx, New York.
39114469

Stock Photo ID: 39114469

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Andrew F. Kazmierski

Andrew F. Kazmierski

