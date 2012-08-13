Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yacht sails in Adriatic sea and leaves white seafoam trail near Rovinj rocky beach. Azure bay surrounding Croatian town at bright sunlight. Aerial view
Formats
5464 × 3640 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG