Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Yacht captain wearing yellow uniform controls ship at helm on sunny day, rear view. White luxury cruise ship sails on blue sea with waves. Deck interior, empty boats seats. Marine summer voyage
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG