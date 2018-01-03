Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084133367
Xi'An, China - January 3, 2018: A soldier of the terracotta army
R
By Rapha Soeiro
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
210–209 bceafterlifeancientantiquearcheologyarmyartartifactsasiaasianasian cultureburialchinachineseclayculturedynastyeditorialeditorial use onlyemperorexcavationexcavation siteexhibitionfirst emperorfunerary artheritagehistoricalhistoryimperiallandmarkmausoleummuseumorientalqinqin shi huangsculptureshaanxisoldierstatuestatuesterracotaterracottaterracotta armytombtravel chinawarwarriorwarriorsxi'anxian
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist