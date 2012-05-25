Images

Image
I wrote this song for you. Shot of a young man playing guitar for his girlfriend on a roadtrip.
Young couple with guitar in tent. so happy couple. singing songs
Young man in leather jacket playing acoustic guitar near girlfriend on beach at sunset
Happy group of friend having party on the beach
Young beautiful happy couple playing guitar while sitting at the beach
Husband is playing guitar to his wife
Asian young man teaching his girlfriend to play guitar
Image of cute friends loving couple outdoors on the beach sitting while play on the guitar.

1155908455

1155908455

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137211893

Item ID: 2137211893

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6577 × 4390 pixels • 21.9 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A