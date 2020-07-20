Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Writing displaying text Hashtag Stay at home. Conceptual photo a trending label in social media related to the coronvirus outbreak Writing Online Research Text Analysis, Transcribing Recorded Voice
Formats
6000 × 4005 pixels • 20 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG