Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wrinkled silk. Red color. Create your heart - one wrinkle at a time - with our flawless red crumpled polyester satin. Showing the glossy elegant appearance from the front
Formats
5000 × 2100 pixels • 16.7 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 420 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 210 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG