Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100731791
Wrench tools in the blue pocket jeans
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apparelbackbackgroundbluecasualchromecloseupclothingconstructioncottondenimdesignengineerequipmentfabricfashionfixgarmenthandhardwareindustrialindustryjeanskitmaintenancemanualmechanicmetalmetallicobjectpantspocketrepairrepairmanscrewservicesetshinyspannersteelstitchtechniciantextiletexturetooltrousersworkworkerworkshopwrench
Categories: Objects, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist