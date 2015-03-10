Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wrench holds in a vice a curved metal coin with a face value of 1 Russian ruble, an orange fire background. Idea The collapse of the economy and sanctions against Russia, the economic crisis
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG