Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wrench holds in a vice a curved metal coin with a face value of 1 Russian ruble, an orange fire background. Idea The collapse of the economy and sanctions against Russia, the economic crisis
Toy Safe with Gold Coins
Gold bitcoin replica with handcuffs over Japan flag. Conceptual image.
Gold Roman aureus coin of Roman emperor Trajan AD 98-117 isolated on a white background
Gold bitcoin replica with handcuffs over Japan flag. Conceptual image.
Gold bitcoin replica with handcuffs over Japan flag. Conceptual image.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137379557

Item ID: 2137379557

Wrench holds in a vice a curved metal coin with a face value of 1 Russian ruble, an orange fire background. Idea The collapse of the economy and sanctions against Russia, the economic crisis

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

edchechine

edchechine