Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Working together to get the task done. Shot of businesspeople working together in the office.
Creative business people working in start up office Group Of Asian and Multi-ethnic Business people with casual suit talking and brainstorming
A team of young businessmen working and communicating together in an office. Corporate businessteam and manager in a meeting.
Coworkers with protective masks making elbow bump in office. Informal greeting during COVID-19 pandemic
Medical student with groupmates in university library
Angry mean male boss shouting criticizing stressed sad female employees scolding for bad work incompetence, business man bullying humiliating women at workplace, gender discrimination at work concept
Group of a young business people discussing business plan at modern startup office building
Middle-aged businessman having meeting with colleagues

See more

482470045

See more

482470045

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129308379

Item ID: 2129308379

Working together to get the task done. Shot of businesspeople working together in the office.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4742 × 7027 pixels • 15.8 × 23.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 675 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 338 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A