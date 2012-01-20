Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Working on some marketing strategies online. Cropped shot of a young business owner using a laptop in her shop.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4515 × 3600 pixels • 15.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 797 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 399 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG