Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097733570
Working with baking. The process of making homemade pies with potatoes. Female hands of an elderly woman housewife are busy cooking. View from above.
T
By Tatiana_Pink
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakebaked goodsbakerbakeryboardbreadbuttercakechefcookcookingdoughfemaleflatflourfoodhandmadehandshands of an elderly womanhealthyhealthy homemade foodhomemadeingredientitaliankitchenkitchen tablekneadkneadingmakingpastapastrypiepinpizzapreparationpreparerawreciperollingtabletoptop viewtraditionalviewworkyeast
Categories: People, Food and Drink
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist