Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084052211
a worker washes the shelves inside the refrigerator with a sponge
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bluecareful cleaningchorecleancleanercleaning hand refrigeratorcleaning refrigeratorcleanserdisinfectantdisinfectiondomesticfemalefreezerfridgefridge cleaninggermsgloved handgloveshandhomehomemakerhousehouseholdhousekeepinghousewifehouseworkinsidekitchenlaunderedmaidmodernopenpreventionprotectiverefrigeratorremoveserviceshelfstoragesurfaceswashwashing refrigeratorwhitewipeworkyellow gloves
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist