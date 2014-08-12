Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A worker uses steel tying wire to fasten steel rods to reinforcement bars. Close-up. Reinforced concrete structures - knitting of a metal reinforcing cage
fresh raw lamb ribs on bbq grid grill cooked over charcoal
Bar bender fixing steel reinforcement
Steel reinforcement cage, beams are fabricated on the ground before being lifted into place. Selective focus on center portion of image.
Worker hand injured due to not wearing protective equipment, using electric shovel to repair the roof, work safety concept.
construction building site for engineer and architect
Rust on old factory pipes.
Bridge project workers when installing wire to tie steel to concrete foundation steel trunks, Batang Indonesia 14 October 2019

See more

1531812821

See more

1531812821

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138022683

Item ID: 2138022683

A worker uses steel tying wire to fasten steel rods to reinforcement bars. Close-up. Reinforced concrete structures - knitting of a metal reinforcing cage

Formats

  • 4950 × 3300 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Another77

Another77