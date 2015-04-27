Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Worker safety and health. Worker isolated on white. Hard worker wear safety hat with confident look. Construction worker or builder. Constructing and building. Renovating and repairing
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3280 × 4920 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG