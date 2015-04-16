Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Worker in a hardhat and safety glasses stands at a construction site with a hand on his hip. He holds a circular saw with the other hand. Vertical shot.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3740 × 5607 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG