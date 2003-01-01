Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Work form home or online learning concept on wooden table desk with blank screen laptop computer and coffee cup, stationery, social distance during quarantine, self-isolation, online education concept
Formats
6240 × 3512 pixels • 20.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG