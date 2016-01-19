Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
word SWOT on wooden cubes on blue background. the inscription on the cubes is reflected from the surface. business concept. SWOT - short for Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
Formats
5614 × 3742 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG