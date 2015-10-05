Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Word friendship written in the sand and two silhouettes holding hands,dancing and rejoice,holiday party.Best friends forever spending summer vacation together on the beach.Vintage instagram filter
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG