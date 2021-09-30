Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090784286
Wooden watch tower through snowy pine trees in Majakivi nature trail in Aabla raised bog. Long staircase. Protected rare moorland environment. Winter background. Typical in Estonia.
Virve, Harju County, Estonia
adventurearchitecturearcticbird watchingbuildingcoldconstructionculturedaydevelopmentecological footprintemptinessenvironmentenvironmentally friendlyestonianeuropean unionfrosthighladderlandmarkmountainno pollutionnobodynorth europenorthernoutdoorspeaceful natureprotected arearaised bogrecreationalsafetysceneryseasonsightseeingskyscrapersnowstaircasestairsstepsstructuretechnologytourismtranquil backgroundtundratypicalwatch towerwinterwonderlandwoodwooden construction
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
