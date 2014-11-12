Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wooden wall painted brown, detail. Typical structure of wood cut along the trunk, with a knot and longitudinal stripes, which in cross section appear as annual rings.
Wooden texture background. Old wood texture for add text or work design for backdrop product. Top view.
Photograph of old, roughly treated, weathered, cracked, knotted Pine plank, mottled, stained, vignette grunge texture.
Cracked brown wood for use as background
Wood texture wooden wall background with knot knotted. Square format
wood texture
Wood board
brown wood texture

See more

232507279

See more

232507279

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129283506

Item ID: 2129283506

Wooden wall painted brown, detail. Typical structure of wood cut along the trunk, with a knot and longitudinal stripes, which in cross section appear as annual rings.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3690 pixels • 17.3 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 712 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 356 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pavla Kafka

Pavla Kafka