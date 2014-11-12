Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wooden wall painted brown, detail. Typical structure of wood cut along the trunk, with a knot and longitudinal stripes, which in cross section appear as annual rings.
Formats
5184 × 3690 pixels • 17.3 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 712 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 356 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG