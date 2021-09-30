Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082927139
Wooden tray with Christmas ornaments in red, gold and white tones. Dark background, flat lay.
J
By Jelena990
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventarrangedbackgroundbaublebeautifulblackbrightcelebrationceramicchristmaschristmas treecolorcopy spacedarkdecemberdecordecoratingdecorationdecorativefestiveflat layglassglittergoldgoldenholidaylogmerrynavyobjectorganizedornamentredretroroundseasonseasonalshineshinystill lifetop viewtraditiontraditionaltransparenttraywhitewinterwoodwoodenxmas
Similar images
More from this artist