Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wooden plant background with the gardening tools for hobby. Ripe apricots and garden tools.Gardening and hobby concept. Secateurs, scissors, rake, shovel. Growing fruits. Diet. Lose weight.
Formats
5322 × 3653 pixels • 17.7 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 686 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG