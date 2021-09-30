Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101966978
wooden painted angel on abstract blurry background, old handicraft figurines, background with winding motif with free space for text, beautiful angels in folk minimal style for wallpaper
P
By PaweCzest
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractangelangelicartbackgroundbeautifulbendsblurrybrowncelebrationchristmasclose-upcrookedcurveddecordecorationdecorativedesignfigurefolkfree spacehandcraftsirregularleanedmanyminimalismnaturalno peopleoldonepaintedpatternpurplereligionreligiousscratchedseasonalslenderspacestarsymboltexttwistingvintagewallwhitewingswisheswooden
Similar images
More from this artist