Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099669671
Wooden judge gavel and soundboard isolated on a white background. Justice of law system conceptual.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adjudicationadviceadvocateagreementauctionauthoritycivilconstitutioncourtcourtroomcrimecriminaldefenderdivorceequalityfairnessfamilyfreedomgavelgovernmentguilthammerinnocenceisolatedjudgejudgmentjudicialjuridicaljurisprudencejuryjusticelawlawsuitlawyerlegallegislationlitigationmalletprosecutorpunishmentrulesentencesymboltruthwhitewoodwooden
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist